Here we go with another week of crazy Maine vanity plates as curated from the one and only Morgan...the King of Maine Vanity. Morgan spends a great deal of his time traveling all over the state taking pictures of a varied assortment of wild and wacky plates. In Maine, a person can put ANYTHING on their license plate, as long as they can do it in seven characters or less. And the results and creativity are astounding. I really don't think there's a better way to get to know the psyche of the people of Maine than looking at our vanity plates.

Here's this week's bumper crop....get it....bumper...ok....of Maine vanity plates. I will give each one a letter grade based on originality, cleverness, and overall Maine-ness.

Oh! We saw this as a temporary plate in our last episode. So happy the real one came in finally. I think I know why this guy got this plate. Who in their right mind is going to get anywhere near the guy? If I see him at a STOP sign, I'm waving him through.

A minus for topicality.

Any Moxie plate automatically gets a Bplus.

See, this is what I'm talking about here. The why. But look closer. Do you see the pink breast cancer ribbon? Ahhh...now I think I know what's going on here. A C-plus grade goes to an Aplus. Context, people, context.

Very Maine. Very 80's. B

Worried about this. Even has the bumper sticker to boot. B minus.

An oft-used Mainephrase that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves. B-plus.

By itself, this plate does nothing for me. But attach it to THAT vehicle, and it's a beacon of positivity and hope. B-plus.

Instant A grade when I'm jealous I don't have the plate. or that nice truck. Damn. Nice one , bub.