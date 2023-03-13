‘The Daily Show’ Pokes Fun At Maine’s Naughty Vanity Plates

Apparently, I'm not the only one who thinks Maine vanity plates are kinda dumb.

Now that Trevor Noah has left his gig as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show", they have had a variety of guest hosts in the last few months. On a recent episode, Marlon Wayans was in the anchor chair on a day that featured a pretty funny bit about Maine's crackdown on inappropriate state vanity plates here in Maine.

In the segment, Michael Kosta, made the valid point that he thinks we all have our minds in the gutter.

After a few years of being totally chill with it, Maine has had a change of heart and put the stop to 274 license plates that are deemed too racy to be on the roads.

In 2015, Maine ended the review process for vanity plates, and that's when the fun started. Mainers really took the ball and ran with it.

I'm no prude, but there are more than a few head-scratchers out there on the front and back of Maine motor vehicles. And many push the boundaries of good taste.

By now, you must have heard about the guy who is a practicing vegan who had the plate "LUVTOFU" Pete Starostecki claims that it is his protest against eating meat and animal products, but the powers that be think the plate means something entirely different.

You can probably figure out what they believe the offbeat plate suggests.

Peter and 13 other people have appealed the decision from the state of Maine. So far, they have rejected every appeal.

Massachusetts Vanity Plates That Made Us LOL Lots of drivers like to show their personalities through vanity license plates. Here are some registered plates in Massachusetts that had us either laughing or scratching our heads.