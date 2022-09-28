Island Falls Home Priced at $1.8 Million

What an amazing home in Island Falls, Maine. Everything draws you in from the design, architecture and location.

The 5,200 Sq. Ft. house is located at 169 Bowers Rd, Island Falls, Maine. It has four beds and two baths. It sits on a private 1.23 acres of waterfront land. The listing price is $1,800,000 with MLS#1537984.



The pictures say it all. Enjoy the gallery as each photo has something new and different to see.

Waterfront Views and Stone Deck

Start with the waterfront view and access to Pleasant Pond. The stone around the deck blends in so naturally with the surrounding area. The steps leading to the path to the water are stone too.

Take a look at the gallery and see the gigantic windows and doors leading out to the deck and outdoors. Talk about having the indoors and outdoors blend together so nicely.

Rustic and Modern Interior

The interior is modern and rustic at the same time with classic wooden beams and modern wood flooring. Plus, a huge fireplace in the living room is just what you need. An eye-catching feature are the open spaces and high ceilings. You can see all around from the ground floor to the upstairs.

Kitchen is Huge

The kitchen is as nice as it gets. A cook's dream come true. It's designed for entertaining and making big meals. Huge countertops and all the appliances you need.

Second Floor and Balcony

The second floor has a balcony to overlook the first floor. The banister and stairs are also rustic and modern. There are places to sit and relax with a bar and games too.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

The bedrooms are massive and so are the bathrooms with lots of privacy. Each room is clean and has good space.

Big Barn

The barn is a major addition with two doors, several floors. That will come in handy all year around, especially in the colder seasons.

More Information

See the listing on Redfin from Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/The Masiello Group.

