I think this is going to be a new trend. Does anyone remember what marionettes are? Well, to give you a quick summary, they're kick-ass dolls that can dance while you manipulate them with strings attached to your fingers. I think we just found a new way to do TikToks.

There are so many types of marionette dolls but the only ones I personally remember are the N'Sync marionettes on the song,

N'sync Channel via Youtube

Now that we've covered WHAT marionettes are, I can finally tell you that I found the perfect marionette couple that you can gift to yourself or a beloved family member.

On Uncle Henry's Buy, Swap, & Sell, I came across an original handmade sweet old couple named, "Joe & Fanny" by Rici Czech Marionettes. The moment I laid my eyes on Joe and Fanny Fan I fell in love and I know you will as well.

They are both in very good, clean and like-new condition. Each marionette by Rici is an original piece of art. Their oil hand-painted face has very realistic detailing. However, check out their shoes! That is my supremely favorite detail of these life-like dolls.

Marionettes via Uncle Henrys Buy Swap and Sell

They are being sold for $250, firm, on the site, locally from Augusta! So surprise that special someone with a peek into the future. How cool would it be if after you die, someone makes marionettes that look exactly like you, and if you have any enemies you can haunt them like Chucky.

Marionettes- $250, Shoe's- Leather, Expressions on their sweet little faces.. PRICELESS!

I digress, here is a photo gallery I made to show you how accurate and imaginative these tender-loving dolls are. Especially how they're not creepy at all. Right?

Check Out These Creepy but Beautiful Life-Like Dolls for Sale in Maine

