It was a tense scene at Maine's State House Wednesday afternoon as close to 300 people were evacuated just before 2 PM due to a bomb threat.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the evacuation came after someone emailed a threat to a State House employee, and authorities sprang into action.

"On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, a threat was emailed to the state email account of a State House employee. The threat was discovered at approximately 1:45 pm. At that point, the Capitol Police temporarily shut down and evacuated the building. "

Moss says once the building was empty, authorities went to work searching the premises.

"Two K9 teams from the Maine State Police Bomb Unit responded to clear the building. There were no explosives found and the threat was deemed to be a hoax. The threat was similar to threats emailed to state offices across the country."

The local police and fire department assisted with Wednesday's evacuation and search efforts.

Moss says no one was injured in the incident.

