Historical Fraser Mansion in Madawaska, Maine

Fraser Mansion in Madawaska, Maine is one of a kind. It has a unique history and legacy with an extraordinary design. It was built in 1925 and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in just a few years. Governors have stayed here as well as Senators and VIPs.

You can see it’s been updated over the years and has a modern, yet classic feel. There are some fine touches in the interior design.

Business Opportunity or Private Residence

This is a great business opportunity for someone who loves the legacy and wants to carry on the tradition. There are endless possibilities to make the expansive space your very own.

Chef’s Kitchen

The Chef’s kitchen is so impressive with everything you could possibly want. Look at the photos of all the counter space and appliances.

Bar and Entertainment Area

There’s a bar for entertaining family and friends, or for serving guests if you open it as a business. Not only is it functional, but it has pizzazz.

Bedroom Suites

The bedroom suites are some of the best you’ll find. Each one has a full bathroom and kitchenette. Talk about accommodations and privacy.

Penthouse Luxury

Not many places have a penthouse. Fraser Mansion has one with a deck and beautiful views. Enjoy it yourself or share it with others. There’s so much to appreciate.

Listing Info

The 5,477 Sq. Ft. Fraser Mansion is located at 121 Fraser Ave in Madawaska. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s listed at $485,000. MREIS #1525749. Got ot Redfin for more information from EXP Realty, LLC.

Get our free mobile app

Photo Gallery

The pictures say it all. Take a look at the gallery full of color and intrigue. Pay a visit and see it for yourself. It’s a great chance to own a piece of history and create more long lasting memories.

Dream Home! Elegant and Luxurious Mansion in Madawaska, Maine