Ingalls Sends Schenck to Semi-Final Over Van Buren 42-41; Recap

Early Wakeup Call on President's Day

The Van Buren boys and Schenk kicked off Class D day at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday morning. The #3 seed Van Buren Crusaders finished with a 10-6 regular season record and the Schenck Wolverines came in the #6 seed off an 8-10 regular season.

Van Buren's regular season did not start until January 6 due to ongoing Covid-19 issues and protocols that hampered the district as a whole. The Crusaders persevered and were able handle East Grand in their prelim game. Schenck played an extremely competitive regular season schedule and cruised by Deer-Isle Stonington in the preliminary round.

1st Quarter

The two teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as they worked to find their range. Van Buren's offense was led by Blake Martin's 4 points and 7 rebounds. Henry Hebert scored 2 points for the Crusaders in the first quarter. For Schenck, Kaden Hannan led their offense as he shot 3-4 from the free-throw line and scored all 5 of the Wolverines first quarter points. At the end of the first quarter the score Van Buren 6 Schenck 5

2nd Quarter

Van Buren's offense picked up the pace in the second quarter as Schenck attempted to put on a press that allowed the Crusaders to get layups and build up foul trouble on the Wolverines. Henry Hebert led Van Buren with 6 points and Blake Martin added 5 points. Sam Hebert made a three-point field goal with Noah Martin making two free-throws. Schenck got 2 points apiece from Gabriel Whitehouse, Mason McDunnah and Ryan Ingalls. Going into halftime the score Van Buren 22 Schenck 11

3rd Quarter

Schenck turned up the defensive pressure and forced Van Buren into several turnovers. The offense for the Wolverines heated up as well as they got back into the game. Whitehouse led Schenck with 5 points in the third quarter with McDunnah and Hannan scoring 4 points apiece. The Wolverines tied the game in the third quarter and got 2 points apiece from Ryan Ingalls and Cameron Atkinson. Van Buren was led by Henry Hebert's 6 points and Noah Martin added 3 points. At the end of the third quarter the score Van Buren 31 Schenck 27

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth and saw Schenck take their first lead of the game with under 2 minutes to play. Ryan Ingalls drew a foul and made his second of two free-throws with 6.3 seconds remaining to give Schenck at 42-41. Van Buren failed to get a shot off as time expired giving Schenck the win.

Scoring leaders

The final score Schenck 42 Van Buren 41

Ingalls led the Wolverines fourth quarter attack with 5 points and finishing the games scoring 8 points. Kaden Hannan scored 4 points and finished with a team-high of 13 points. Gabriel Whitehouse scored 4 points and totaled 10 points for the Wolverines. Van Buren was led in the fourth quarter by Blake Martin's 6 points as he finished with a team-high of 17 points. Henry Hebert scored 2 points and totaled 17 points in the game, with Noah Martin scoring 2 points in the fourth quarter and finishing with 7 points.

Schenck will now move on to the semi-final round on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

