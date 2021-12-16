Houlton @ Caribou JV Girls; Scoring Recap & Pictures 12/15/21

The JV Girls game in Caribou on Wednesday saw the Houlton Shiretowners cruise to 46-30 victory. It was the first game on the young season for Caribou, while Houlton was playing their second game.

New faces on the sidelines

Cody Tompkins takes over in his first season as the JV girls coach in Caribou. He has previously coached in Hodgdon, Ashland, Central Aroostook and Fort Fairfield. Clyde Warman leads the JV squad from Houlton as the coaches work to develop players for the Varsity programs.

Scoring for Caribou

Caribou was led in scoring by Amelia Godin who netted 13 points in the effort that came up short. The Vikings offense struggled to penetrate the Houlton defense, scoring just 8 first half points. Caribou found their offensive groove in the second half forcing Houlton to make adjustments. The Shires took at 21-8 lead into halftime. Abby Haney added 8 points for Caribou, and Emma Butler had 7 points for the Vikings. Brianna Levesque put in two points for Caribou.

Houlton Scoring

Houlton used a balanced attack with a team high 13 points from Amelia Callnan and 11 points from Lily Brewer. The Shires got 8 points from Camille Callnan and Kaitlyn Kenney scored 6 points in the win. Maci Cram, Gabby Gentle, Grace Brewer, and Michaud each had 2 points for Houlton.

Take a look at the sights from the JV girls game in Caribou on Wednesday. Students and parents feel free to tag yourselves, and throughout the year you can send your game photos to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com and we will work to create more galleries like the one below, to feature the local student-athletes.

Houlton @ Caribou JV Girls 12/15/21 Pictures from the JV girls basketball game between the Caribou Vikings and Houlton Shires.