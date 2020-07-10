Hollywood Casino Hotel And Raceway Reopens Today

According to the Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway Facebook page, they are reopening today (July 10th). Things will run a little differently due to the health and safety of patrons and the State's recommended guidelines.

Tomorrow is the BIG DAY! We re-open at Noon Friday, July 10th. We've seen all the great comments and questions and want... Posted by Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Here is what Vice President and General Manager Austin Muchemore had to say

“We are very excited to reopen Hollywood Casino Bangor on Friday, July 10, at noon. While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Maine Gambling Control Unit, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property. We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can’t wait to welcome them back on Friday.”

Some of the changes you can expect to see while visiting are

Reduced number of slot machines.

Four gaming zones and each will have no more than 50 guests.

Facemasks or shields REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES FOR GUEST AND EMPLOYEES.

Guests are required by the State to have their My choice players card set up with a valid email and phone number for contact tracing purposes.

Hand sanitization stations placed throughout each zone.

From 12 am to 9 am, the Casino will be closed for deep cleaning.