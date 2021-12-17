The Hodgdon Hawks girls' team has been gathering buzz across the state with their eye-popping margin of victory in each of their first three games of the young season. Going into Friday night's matchup against the Central Aroostook Panthers, the Hawks came in with an average margin of victory just over 79 points per game.

1st Quarter

Hodgdon dominated on both ends of the floor and ended the first period of play with an 18-2 lead over the Panthers. The Hawks suffocating defense led to several breakaway opportunities, and the Panthers struggled early to find any decent looks at the basket.

2nd Quarter

The Hawks controlled played into halftime holding a 38-9 lead. Central Aroostook's young Freshmen got into foul trouble forcing the Panthers to go to their even younger bench, earlier.

3rd Quarter

Central Aroostook was a much different looking team in the second half, but the hole was too deep to come out of. Sophomore Rylee Pierce provided the spark and balance to Panther's offense. Anna Oliver and faced a more intense defensive pressure in the third, but never panicked. The Hawks remained in control despite Central Aroostook’s clear boost of confidence.

4th Quarter

The final period was a very similar to the third as the teams played evenly though the final buzzer. Central Aroostook appeared to make the right adjustments at halftime, even though the game was out of reach. Hodgdon's 64-35 victory moves the Hawks to 4-0 on the young season. Central Aroostook falls to 1-2, and will nest play the Easton Bears. Next up for Hodgdon is a date with the Fort Fairfield Tigers.

