High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Thursday September 21

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 21st.

A special congratulations to Presque Isle Girls' Soccer Coach Ralph Michaud who recorded his 300th career victory on Thursday afternoon with the Wildcat's 2-0 win.

Girls' Soccer

Buckfield 5 Richmond 1

Cape Elizabeth 4 York 1

Carrabec 1 Telstar 1

Erskine Academy 1 Medomak Valley 1

Freeport 2 Wells 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Fryeburg 2

Greenville 3 Searsport 2

Lake Region 5 St. Dominic 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Leavitt 1

Madison 7 Valley 0

Messalonskee 2 Skowhegan 0

Old Orchard Beach 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Old Town 2 John Bapst 1

Pine Tree Academy 2 Lisbon 1

Presque Isle 2 MDI 0

Southern Aroostook 2 Katahdin 1

Sumner 8 Narraguagus 0

Temple Academy 5 Rangeley 0

Waterville 4 Lawrence 0

Winslow 4 Mount View 0

Woodland 2 Shead 1

Yarmoth 3 Waynflete 2

Poland-Greely

Mt. Blue - Brunswick

Gardiner - Cony

Portland - Greely

Boys' Soccer



Bangor Christian 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Biddeford 7 Noble 0

Brewer 1 Oxford Hills 0

Bucksport 6 Central 1

Carrabec 4 Telstar 0

Deering 1 South Portland 1

Dexter 4 Valley 4

Ellsworth 5 Hermon 4

Erskine Academy 1 Medomak Valley 0

Falmouth 2 Thornton Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 Orono 2

Fryeburg Academy 4 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Gardiner 8 Cony 0

Gorham 4 Kennebunk 1

Greely 4 Poland 0

Greenville 7 Searsport 1

Isleboro Temple Academy 1

Katahdin 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Lincoln Academy 4 Leavitt 0

Mattanawcook 3 Piscataquis 3

Penquis Valley 2 Machias 1

Portland 5 Westbrook 0

Richmond 3 Buckfield 2

St. Dominic 2 Lake Region 0

Scarborough 5 Marshwood 1

Waterville 8 Lawrence 0

Wells 8 Yarmouth 1

Winslow 7 Mount View 0

York 1 Cape Elizabeth 0

Pine Tree Academy - Chop Point

