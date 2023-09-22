Acadia is Free This Saturday-National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day is coming up this weekend. A great day to, well, get out and explore national public lands. Like Acadia National Park. And it is free of charge.

Saturday is the day. And if the calendar hasn’t chased away the remaining tourists, last weekend’s weather has. Most are gone.

We got one of America’s greatest treasures back to ourselves.

Enjoy National Public Lands Day. And not just at Acadia. But at any National Park in America.

Entrance fees are waived across the country. One of five such days for the National Park system

Free fee days are:

Great American Outdoors Day on August 4th

September 23rd which is National Public Lands Day

November 11th - Veterans’ Day

And Martin Luther King Junior Day on January 16th

Here is another way to get free admission.

Have a 4th grader take you to the park.

Fourth graders can obtain a free pass for the duration of their fourth-grade school year (through Aug. 31). To obtain one, visit the Every Kid Outdoors site, where you can download a printable voucher. The pass is for U.S. fourth-grade (or home-school equivalent) students.

Fee Free days are for park admission only. They do not cover amenities or use fees for activities like camping, boat launch use, transportation, or special tours.

But if you want to get into a National Park for free and enjoy the day, this Saturday is your lucky day.