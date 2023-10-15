Popular Maine Park Named One of Best Places in America to Visit in October

A popular travel influencer recently showered plenty of praise towards one of Maine's most cherished spots, Acadia National Park.

The Pine Tree State's golden child was recently cited by Nikki from She Saves, She Travels, as being one of the best places in America to visit during the month of October. In fact, Acadia was one of just 28 places nationwide to be included on the list.

It's no surprise to see Acadia included on this October travel list. It is simply stunning in the fall. But, beyond its beauty, it's also loaded with activities that are perfect for the time of year. Camping, sightseeing, horseback riding, kayaking, and some of the best fall hiking around can all be found in Acadia.

The true cherry on top are the views. Acadia has some of the best you will find. Rocky shorelines, secret ponds, incredible mountaintop scenes, and gorgeous lakes await, and you can take plenty of pictures of them. The most amazing of these is of course viewing continental America's first sunrise of the day.

But don't just take my word for it. Here is a little of what was written on She Saves, She Travels.

Epic sunrises are one of Acadia’s greatest assets and from the summit of ultra-popular Cadillac Mountain, you can be among the first people in the US to see the sun rise over the eastern horizon.

There's really no surprise to see Acadia make this list. There is a special level of uniqueness with this popular park. It's the only true northeastern spot that has all of the region's best aspects. It's just special. I'm glad to see those "from away" agree as well.

Looking for other great spots to visit in October? You can find the entire list here. It's a wonderful group of some of America's most amazing places.

