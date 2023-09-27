It's no secret that at Acadia National Park, there's an abundance of multi-seasonal activities to choose from, making it challenging to pinpoint a single must-do activity. However, the folks over at Stacker have managed to do just that.

Get our free mobile app

Mick Haupt/UnSplash Mick Haupt/UnSplash loading...

Located on Mount Desert Island along Maine's Atlantic coast, Acadia National Park attracts folks from both the local community and those from away. With its unique peaks, valleys and coastal landmarks, in short, Acadia is a haven for nature enthusiasts. When visitors set foot on "the island," they'll discover a number of captivating experiences awaiting them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Drawing upon data from the National Park Service's Annual Park Ranking Report, Stacker embarked on a quest to unearth the most delightful and intriguing activities at the top 60 national parks. The aim was to help visitors discover the best times to visit and how to prepare for each journey. Stacker has meticulously curated a must-do list for every national park based on annual visitor numbers.

nps.gov nps.gov loading...

For a great experience in Acadia, Stacker recommends a cruise on the famous Queen Mary 2.

Queen Mary 2 is just one of several impressive ships that sail from May to October, making over 100 stops during the season. Whether it's their first voyage or a beloved return, seeing majestic vessels such as the Queen Mary 2, Maasdam, Explorer of the Seas, Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess or Independence is a sight to remember. They grace the waters weekly, sometimes even daily, adding an unforgettable touch to the Bar Harbor visit.

Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash loading...

Read on to explore more about Acadia and the remainder of Stacker’s list featuring must-do activities at every national park.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

12 of the Most Ridiculous One-Star Reviews of Acadia National Park in Maine From cold showers to a lack of directions, here are 12 of the strangest one-star reviews from Google and TripAdvisor after people visited Acadia National Park in Maine.