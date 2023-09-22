UCP’s 21st Annual ‘Pumpkins In The Park’ Is October 22nd

The annual Halloween tradition returns in Bangor for the 21st year!

Fall is in full swing, with crisp days and nights, the leaves changing colors, and of course the planning of fun Halloween themed events all over Eastern Maine.

On Sunday, October 2nd, at from 11am-5pm, UCP of Maine's 21st Annual "Pumpkins in the Park", will be held at the Anah Shrine, which is located at 1404 Broadway in Bangor

Presented by the folks at Van Syckle Kia, this is an indoor community Halloween event for the entire family. This year’s theme is Hooked On Books!

Attendees are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes.

Enjoy warm and safe trick-or-treating, at all of the business-sponsored pumpkin patches, with hundreds of glowing jack o’lanterns. Along with trick-or-treating, the event features face painting, prizes, a bounce house, concessions, and much more!

EVENT ADMISSION:

$5 Person, $15 per Family. Cash only, children 3 years and under get in for free.

Presale will-call tickets to avoid ticket lines the day of the event are available by contacting UCP's Front Office at 941-2952 ext. 200, or stopping by UCP of Maine at 700 Mt. Hope Ave Suite 320. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

All of the proceeds from this event will benefit UCP of Maine in supporting the needs of children and adults with physical, intellectual, and mental health needs in the community.

For more info on Pumpkins In The Park, check out the UCP website