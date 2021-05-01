Here’s Why Maine Pool Owners Should Stock Up On Pool Chems Now

You may have noticed that pools, and appointments with pool installers, were in short supply last summer. With the pandemic causing the cancellation or closure of many of the state's popular summer activities, families were desperate for something to do. Those who thought ahead were able to buy a pool.

Now, it looks like that significant increase in pool ownership is causing a bit of a run of some pool cleaning supplies.

According to News Center Maine, the destructive fire at a Louisiana chemical plant in August is further reducing the available amount of some chemicals.

Not surprisingly, the reduction in availability has driven up the price.

Even though we are not in pool season yet, the prices are already starting to climb. Apparently, a 50-pound bucket of In Swim brand three-inch stabilized chlorine tablets went from $109 to $169.99 on Amazon. It is assumed that the price of liquid chlorine products will also increase in the coming months.

Fortunately, some pool supply companies saw this situation coming and stocked up on what they'd need for the 2021 summer season.

Clearly, we do not encourage you to hoard ANYTHING - pool supplies, toilet paper, or whatever. However, it might be a good idea to purchase some extra supplies now... Just in case.

