Low Pay, Jerk Boss? This Maine Help Wanted Sign Hilariously Worked

If you were driving on Route 1 in gorgeous Rockport, Maine this week, you may have done a double-take when you saw this sign.

Fresh Off The Farm

The good people at Fresh Off The Farm, a natural organic Maine grocery store, are looking for some help. So they put up this sign and took a little bit of a different tack than the usual "Good Pay-Great Benefits" message for a help-wanted sign.

LOW PAY

BAD HOURS

JERK BOSS

NOW HIRING

Guess what? The sign worked. The store got a lot of attention and people came in interested for a job. Is this SO Maine or what? Their Instagram post said it all: "If you laughed, you should apply We're quite sure that Fresh Off The Farm would actually be a pretty cool place to work! And that the hours are fine, the pay competitive, and a boss who has a great sense of humor.

Google Maps

There seem to be a LOT of places that are hiring right now. As Maine pulls out of the pandemic and we ramp up the tourist season, we're pretty sure that if you want a job in Maine, that you can find one. The Maine Hospitality industry launched the GREAT MAINE COMEBACK website this week that offers up dozens of jobs in the restaurant and lodging field. It would be a shame if Maine businesses could not reopen because of a lack of help. Maine added 4,000 jobs this past March and the state unemployment numbers are under 5%. Call your friends and get them up here to Maine! It might take e little creativity like the folks at Fresh Off The Farm showed this week, but Maine will get back to work and thrive in 2021!

.