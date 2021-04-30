The Cast of ‘Shrek': Then and Now (PHOTOS)
It’s been 20 years since Shrek first hit theaters and changed modern attitudes toward animation, as well as flipped the animated fairy tale, as popularized by Disney, on its green head.
Bolstered by a star-studded celebrity cast, including of-the-time comedic heavy-hitters such as Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers, the film was a smash hit upon its release in May 2001.
Over the years, and film franchise — which spans sequels, spin-offs, specials and video games — has become a veritable force in pop culture. The original film remains an oft-quoted comedy classic to this day.
Then & Now: The Cast of 'Shrek'
See what the core voice cast of 2001's Shrek looked like when the film first premiered, and find out what they're up to today, below!