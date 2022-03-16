It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from a few supporting roles in other people’s movies, and a stint hosting a revival of The Gong Show as “Tommy Maitland,” it’s been years since he did any new work to stand alongside his popular films of the past.

So his new show, The Pentaverate, could be a bit of a comeback. It’s a six-part limited series for Netflix about a secret society that controls the world, and in it, Myers plays eight different characters, including a journalist, a conspiracy theorist, a radio host, a tech genius, and Shep Gordon — presumably based on the real rock and roll manager who Myers made a documentary about a few years ago.

Myers isn’t the only guy on the show either; the cast also includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jennifer Saunders, who is also playing multiple roles. Check out the trailer below:

Here are some additional images from the show:

The Pentaverate Images Mike Myers’ new comedy series about a secret society that influences world events premieres on Netflix on May 5.

And here is the series’ official synopsis:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

The Pentaverate premieres on Netflix on May 5.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.