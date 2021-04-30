Congratulations To 2020 Maine Game Warden Of The Year

Congratulations are certainly in order for Brock Clukey, who has spent the last 24 years with the Maine Wardens Service.

Clukey was awarded the honor of 2020 Game Warden of the year by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. The Department Facebook announcement is proud Brock is a well known face in his patrol area of the Andover District.

In Brocks off time he enjoys family time with his wife and two daughters. Brock has been a full-time game warden since 1997, in his career he has spent much time in the field managing speciality warden team assignments, Clukey has also spent his fair share on time working in collaboration with other agencies.

Many of the traits that landed him the coveted 2020 Game Warden of The Year Award are his passion for protecting Maine's natural resources, his self motivation, and strong work ethic. His dedication to the mission, as well as maintaining great values all help too.

Congratulations Warden Clukey, and thank you for your dedication and service.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.