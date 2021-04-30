Aroostook County Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

A 40-year-old Aroostook County man faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court Friday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.

Jeff Curtis also faces a supervised release of 3 years to a lifetime, said officials. Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark made the announcement.

According to court records, Curtis and co-conspirators traveled to western and southern states between approximately July 2018 and May 2019 to obtain meth from sources in Mexico. Members of the conspiracy distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.

The U.S Probation Office will complete a presentence investigation report before he is sentenced.

Multiple agencies were involved in the case - including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Local and state law enforcement also were part of the investigation.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.