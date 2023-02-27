A 31-year-old man, formerly from Aroostook County, Maine, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Court Records Show Drug Trafficking

Court records show that Andrew Adams and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between January 2018 and December 2021. Drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items were seized by local law enforcement due to his involvement and participation in the conspiracy.

Investigation into Drug Ring Started with Traffic Stop in 2019

The investigation into the drug ring started after Maine State Police seized five pounds of meth during a traffic stop in September 2019 on I-95. Andrews was one of 17 people involved in bringing meth and fentanyl from Massachusetts to Maine. Many of the illegal drugs were distributed in parts of Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Facing 20 Years in Prison

Adams is facing up to 20 years in prison. He entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. The Orono Police Department, the Bangor Police Department, the Brewer Police Department, the Caribou Police Department, the Presque Isle Police Department, and the Houlton Police Department assisted as well.

