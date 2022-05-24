10 Year Sentence for Meth Trafficking

A 44-year-old Aroostook County, Maine man received a sentence of 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Five Years Supervised Release

Greg Libby faces 10 years in prison with a supervised release of five years. His guilty plea was entered on July 1, 2021. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

According to Court Records

Court records show that members of the conspiracy obtained meth from sources in Mexico in western and southern states between approximately July 2018 and May 2019. The drugs were then distributed in Aroostook County and other parts of northern and central Maine by Libby and the co-conspirators.

Law Enforcement Agencies Investigating

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security. Also assisting in the case were many state and local law enforcement agencies and departments. The Presque Isle Police were also a part of the investigative team.

