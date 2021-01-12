Aroostook County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to importing methamphetamine into the United States from Canada, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, on November 19, 2019, 25-year-old Lance Labreck of Hamlin drove a snowmobile from the U.S. across the international border into Canada.

Later that evening, he returned to the U.S. via snowmobile, carrying with him approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine he had obtained in Canada.

When stopped by Border Patrol Agents, he admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and bringing it back over the international border into the U.S.

Labreck faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison. He also faces a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.