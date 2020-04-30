Hemphill Farms Offering Free Extra-Large Russet Potatoes

UPDATE: Hemphill Farms had a such huge turnout Thursday, the potatoes are available just today, April 30

Hemphill Farms is offering free extra-large russet potatoes starting Thursday, April 30

You can pick them up at 90 Egypt Road in Presque Isle - before the railroad tracks. Bring your own bag.

Hemphill Farms said they have close to 6,000 lbs. with each potato weighing about 1 lb.

Hemphill Farms posted the notice on their Facebook, Wednesday, April 29: