You’ll Never Guess Why Stephen King’s Son Popped by the Exeter, NH, Police Department

Well, this certainly doesn't happen everyday!

The Exeter, New Hampshire, Police Department shared on their Facebook page that a very special visitor paid them a visit. None other than New York Time's Best Selling author Joe Hill, aka the son of Stephen King, the ultimate king of spooky books. Joe popped in needing help installing two car seats. This can be a scary and daunting task that needs to be done correctly! I commend Joe Hill for enlisting the help of professionals.

As they said in the post, Hill may be a world-famous author, but he is also a long-time Exeter resident and wanted to make sure that his twin one-year-old boys are safe when they’re on the road. He was aware that the PD provides a car seat installation service free of charge, and wanted to be sure that the seats were put in properly.

This was a job for the one and only Detective Bruce Page.

Detective Page is a nationally certified child safety seat installer and also a fan of Hill’s work, like his novel NOS4A2 and short story “The Black Phone,” which is now a major motion picture. Police Chief Stephan Poulin is also a big fan, so he brought his replica of the “NOS4A2” vanity license plate on vampire Charlie Manx’s 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hill’s novel, which became a television series on AMC.

“It’s scary to imagine your kid in the back seat of a car being driven by a vampire like Charlie Manx. That’s frightening, but it’s just as frightening to imagine that they’re in an unsecured child seat and they’re in a car accident and could get hurt. It’s best to come in and see Bruce Page and make sure it’s absolutely locked in right and then you can focus on having a good time with the kids in the car and going for a drive and not worrying about worst-case scenarios,” Hill said.

The post went on to encourage anyone who is interested in a child safety seat installation to call 603-772-1212 and set up an appointment with Detective Page. He may like scary stuff, but he wants your kids to be safe.

