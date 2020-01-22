Hayley Williams released her first solo single and music video Wednesday (Jan. 22).

Titled "Simmer," the rocktronica track finds the pop-rock icon going solo from her band Paramore since 2009's "Teenagers," her song for the Jennifer's Body soundtrack. She's also lent her vocals to featured collaborations with artists like B.o.B., Zedd and New Found Glory.

On her Petals For Armor web site, the 31-year-old has been teasing fans with cryptic videos previewing a new haunting music video, which was directed by Warren Fu.

The new song was co-written by Williams, fellow Paramore member Taylor York and Joey Howard.

Watch the music video, below, when it premieres at 2:30 PM ET.

Check out Hayley Williams' full "Simmer" lyrics, below.

[Breathing noises]

[Verse 1]

Rage is a quiet thing

You think that you tamed it

But it's just lying in wait

Oh, rage, is it in our veins?

Feel it in my face when, when I least expect it

[Chorus]

Give in

Control

There's so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta Simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Control

There's so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to make it to ten

Oh, how to draw the line between wrath and mercy?

Gotta simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

[Verse 2]

If I had seen my reflection

As something more precious

He would've never

Mmm and if my child needed protection

From a f--ker like that man

I'd sooner gut him

Cause nothing cuts like a mother, give in

Repeat Chorus

[Bridge]

Wrap yourself in petals, wrap yourself in petals

Wrap yourself in petals for armor (simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer)

Petals for armor

Repeat Chorus

Hayley Williams' solo album, Petals For Armor, arrives May 8.