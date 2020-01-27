Hayley Williams Shares New ‘Simmer’ Interlude Video, Teases ‘There is More to the Story’

Hayley Williams shared a new extended version of her "Simmer" music video that showed what happened after the initial video ended.

In the new "wrath and mercy" video, viewers find a burned Williams looking at her other self who was passed out on the floor. She then grabs her other self and pulls her into a room, where she has flashbacks of the forest from the initial music video.

The two versions of Williams are then being wrapped into a cacoon like a spiderweb that grows over time. The video then flashes to the singer's eye which begins to look around the room.

“Simmer” marked the first solo release from Williams and the first new music since Paramore's After Laughter album.

Williams' debut solo album Petals For Armor will be released on May 8. This upcoming record seems to be her most ambitious work yet. "This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more," she shared. "I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would."

Watch the new video, below.