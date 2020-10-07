Celebrities shared their opinions and reactions to the vice presidential debate between Republican nominee and current VP Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Harris and Pence took the stage on Wednesday (October 7), where they were separated by a plexiglass barrier as a COVID-19 precaution.

The event took place at Salt Lake City's Kingsbury Hall, with a masked and socially distant live audience in attendance, who underwent temperature checks before entering. This was the only vice presidential debate before the election on November 3.

According to CNN, Harris made history as the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election presidential campaign debate.

Prior to the start of the debate, Kat Dennings said she already needed a cigarette—even though she's never smoked.

On Twitter, Debra Messing pointed out that Pence reportedly fought against using the plexiglass barrier during the town hall despite the coronavirus outbreak currently ravaging the White House.

During the event, Kerry Washington shared a GIF of Harris dancing, captioning it, "I believe that we will win." Meanwhile, Paramore musician Hayley Williams poked fun at Pence's frequent interruptions: "My safe word is 'Mr. Vice President I am speaking.'"

See these celebrity reactions and more, below.