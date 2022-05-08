Happy Mother’s Day 2022 [VIDEO]

Mother's Day is today, Sunday, May 8th! To all the Mom's out there we salute you! We hope you enjoy your day, and take time today... Life goes by way too fast

This is for all the Moms out there! I can tell you that life goes way too fast! Before you know it, your children will be grown. Your little baby will be a toddler, in school, in high school and then in college. It happens in a blink of an eye.

Those dirty dishes, they can wait for a bedtime story. The room that needs to be dusted or vacuumed can wait to watch a TV show with your child. All those things you THINK you have to do, they're no where near as important as spending time with your child, because before you know it, they'll be grown!

