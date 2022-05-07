2 Men Accused of Hitting a Man’s Car in Limington and Beating Him
The York County Sheriff's Office says 2 men allegedly struck another man's vehicle and then chased him down and beat him.
As a result of the incident, Michael Huntley, 36 of Buxton and James Wildes, 37 of Cornish have been charged with elevated aggravated assault. Officials say it started when the two men allegedly used a third person to lure the victim to the Moy-Mo-Da-Yo Road in Limington because Huntley was upset over money the victim owed to him.
When the victim arrived, Huntley allegedly intentionally crashed his vehicle into the victim's car, which totaled both vehicles and left the victim's car disabled. The victim ran, but Huntley chased him down and allegedly struck him several times in the head with a metal pipe. Officials say Wildes allegedly joined in on the assault and struck the victim with a baseball bat. When deputies arrived, the victim told them Huntley allegedly stole money from him. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Huntley and Wildes are being held at the York County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. This investigation is ongoing.