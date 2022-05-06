The Woodstock Police Force is asking for the public’s help as they work to track down a 30-year-old man in connection with an ongoing threats investigation.



Police consider Ramone Anthony Burrell of Florenceville-Bristol a “person of interest” in their investigation, the specific nature of which was not disclosed. Burrell is due to stand trial in Woodstock Provincial Court on May 18, according to court records.

Burrell is believed to frequent communities in western New Brunswick, including Fredericton, Woodstock, Jacksonville, Centreville and Perth-Andover.

He is described as five feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall with a heavy build. He has short black hair, dark eyes and tends to wear dark clothing, Woodstock Police said in a news release.

Woodstock Police Force Woodstock Police Force loading...

Burrell is known to drive a 2014 black Nissan Sentra with New Brunswick licence plate number JLR 999.

Officials say he also has access to a 2003 Black GMC Envoy with New Brunswick licence plate JSN 586 as well as a black 2007 Pontiac Torrent with New Brunswick licence plate number JVX 368.

Woodstock Police advise anyone who sees Burrell to not approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information on the current whereabouts of Ramone Anthony Burrell, you are asked to contact Sgt. Paula Hanson at the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).