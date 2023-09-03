A 29-year-old man from North Anson faces a mandatory minimum of 5 plus years after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession in Somerset County, Maine.

Guilty Plea for Drug Trafficking

Cody Mosher entered the plea on Friday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He is charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Drugs Seized after High-Speed Chase

Police found 758.91 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of cocaine, suspected drug proceeds and over 300 pills in his vehicle after a high-speed chase through Norridgewock and Madison in January 2023.

Police: “More than 379,000 Lethal Doses”

Officials said the amount of fentanyl seized “represented more than 379,000 lethal doses.”

Mandatory Minimum Sentence and Fine

Mosher is facing a mandatory minimum of five years up to 40 years with a $5 million fine. He also faces a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

DEA and Sheriff’s Office Investigated the Case

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

