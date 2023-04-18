A Caribou man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Caribou Man Prohibited of Being in Possession of a Firearm

According to court records, during a traffic stop in Caribou in May 2021, 34-year-old John Sam knowingly had a firearm in his possession.

Conviction in 2017 for Robbery

A 2017 Maine conviction for robbery precluded Sam from having guns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Up to 10 Years in Prison and Fine Up to $25,000

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

