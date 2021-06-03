Grimes Fans Confused After Singer Posts Bizarre Video About Communism and A.I.

Grimes believes that artificial intelligence (A.I.) could eventually create a communist utopia... but TikTok ain't buying it.

On Wednesday (June 2), the "Delete Forever" singer uploaded a TikTok video with the caption, "A.I. is the fastest path to communism."

Grimes begins her video by saying that she has a proposition for communists: “Typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of A.I., but if you think about it, A.I. is actually the fastest path to communism."

She continues, "So, if implemented correctly, A.I. could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being ... comfortable living."

Grimes doesn't specify how exactly she believes this proposed utopia could happen, but she believes that A.I. could automate farming and "weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to... as close as possible to genuine equality."

"So, basically, everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe,” Grimes concludes.

Aside from being confused, many Grimes fans were also befuddled by Grimes' talk of communism considering she is currently dating biollionaire capitalist Elon Musk.

The singer even responded to a fan who asked about her views considering her relationship. "Bestie how u [gonna] talk about communism when ur husband is a capitalist?" the user wrote.

"Haha I am not a communist! This [is] a joke - but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along," Grimes replied.

Watch the bizarre video, below: