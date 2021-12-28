Grimes Teases a Career Change for After She Drops New Album ‘Book 1′

Grimes is expected to drop a new album called Book 1 in 2022. However, after that the experimental musician is apparently considering a change in careers.

Before you worry too much, she told fans that she isn't leaving music behind. However, the "Violence" hit-maker took to Twitter to make it very clear that she is sick of being a celebrity.

"Celebrity culture is suffocating a f," Grimes wrote to her 1.2 million followers. "I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1." She added that the "music industry feels old and tired" and "reliant on archaic systems."

Check out her post below:

What's next for Grimes? Fans offered some recommendations in the comments section, and she weighed in on a couple.

For starters, it's pretty safe to rule out a potential second act as a Twitch streamer. Grimes turned down that popular recommendation quickly.

"I'm wasn't gna [sic] become a twitch streamer," she wrote. There was a reason for that decision, though: "I think public speaking is my weakness."

Grimes did toy with the idea of introducing the concept of "homo techno." What is that exactly? We'll have to wait and see because she was not super clear.

This is not the first time the musician has slammed celebrity culture.

Earlier this year, she photographed strolling around Los Angeles, reading a copy of Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto and wearing a costume that looked like it came from a post apocalyptic elf movie.

After making headlines for her antics Grimes revealed that she pulled the stunt to troll the paparazzi who had been hounding her after her semi-breakup with her long-term partner, the multi-billionaire Elon Musk. She added that the constant tail of photogs was stressful.

Although she allegedly plans to leave her celebrity career path behind in the near future, Grimes is still focused on her new album.

Rolling Stone noted that she has not announced a release date or tracklist for the project yet. Book 1 will mark her first album since 2020's Miss Anthropocene.

Grimes released the lead single, the seemingly autobiographical "Player of Games," earlier this year. Stereogum also noted that she is teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd. Hopefully we'll learn more about the project and what is next for the star in the coming months.