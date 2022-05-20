Lana Del Rey’s Security Team Once Arrested Grimes Backstage — Here’s Why

Why did Grimes once get arrested by Lana Del Rey's security team?

On May 16, Grimes shared a series of tweets concerning the wild encounter and her admiration for the "greatest living lyricist." The "Oblivion" singer tweeted that she could not "fathom the quality" of Del Rey's work and that she has recently dived back into her discography.

She then mentioned nonchalantly that she and fellow musician Hana were arrested at one of Del Rey's concerts. The incident seemingly took place back in 2015 on her Endless Summer Tour which Grimes was an opening act for.

"Me and @HANAtruly got arrested by Lana’s security team when we toured with her cuz [sic] she started playing 'Off to the Races' and we screamed and cried so loud in the backstage area they thought we were fans who broke into the dressing rooms," Grimes tweeted.

Lights chimed in and added, "Lmaoooo that song slaps tho," to which Grimes replied, "Yeh [sic] we melted down and we paid the price Bahahaha but they let us go after and we still got to see the rest of the show."

Grimes seems to be in a Lana Del Rey musical phase, as she updated her Twitter bio to a lyric from Del Rey's song, "Gods & Monsters," which read, "In the land of gods and monsters I was an angel, looking to get f----d hard."

This wasn't the first time that Grimes has shared her love of Del Rey's music. In 2018, Grimes interviewed Rey for NME to promote her new music. Then in 2019, Del Rey interviewed Grimes to promote her record, Miss_Anthropocene, for Interview Magazine.