Grimes Seemingly Admits to Committing a Cyber Crime

Did Grimes just admit to committing a cyber crime?

In a new video from Variety to promote her cover story, the "Oblivion" singer was asked to explain the story behind some photos of her. One snapshot from 2012, showed her kissing another woman. The Hipster Runoff blog picked up the photo and also wrote a degrading story.

"So this one’s funny, I’ve always wanted to tell the story about this one,” Grimes began. “Back in the day, before the ‘woke’ era, I actually got canceled for this, which is so crazy. I was just at a party with my friends, someone took this photo, and it got leaked to this website called Hipster Runoff. And he ran this story. I was trying to be all integrity, and you know, start my career, and it was like ‘Grimes Gone Wild’ or something and it was just this super wack mean story, and it was this meme which was going all over the internet.”

Hipster Runoff (HRO) was a blog written by the pseudonymous writer Carles between 2007 to 2013. The infamous posts focused on indie music and the artists themselves. The article obviously infuriated her, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Grimes ended up enlisting the help of one of her friends who worked for a video game company. That person apparently had access to the things needed to arrange a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which essentially floods the system with illegitimate requests to render the website unable to access.

"But anyway, we were actually able to DDoS Hipster Runoff and basically blackmail them. We were like, ‘We’re not going to let you put your site back up until you take the story down.’ And he did, in fact, take the story down. It was my coolest hacker moment,” Grimes added.

The website temporarily stopped posting about Grimes before it stopped producing content altogether the following year.

The anonymous owner of the website previously told Motherboard, “My hosting company and support team say that there are signs of foul play on the server, and some of the last actions before it crashed are very suspicious... My server disk has crashed and remote backups were sabotaged.”