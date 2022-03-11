Grimes Faces Backlash For Claiming That Elon Musk Lives ‘Below The Poverty Line’

Grimes is under fire for her comments regarding her and Elon Musk's lifestyle being "below the poverty line."

In the new issue of Vanity Fair, the "Oblivion" singer revealed details about her relationship with the Tesla billionaire and how they started out in Los Angeles.

“Like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress," Grimes said. At the time, her side of the mattress had a hole in it and he replaced it with Grimes' mattress from her house instead of purchasing a new one.

“Bro does not live like a billionaire," she continued. "Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”

The reporter noted that the home they interviewed her at in Austin was in an upscale neighborhood that has a view of the Colorado River and a small pool. “I’m not super into amenities,” she added. “But, um, I need nutrition and stuff.”

While the interview did reveal that the former couple secretly welcomed their second child via a surrogate, a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael Music, or "Y" for short, some people were more concerned about the fact that her poverty comment did not receive enough attention.

Most users that did notice her claim, called her out for her "offensive" comments. People pointed out the fact that they are not living below the poverty line according to governmental standards.

One user tweeted, "Tried to read the Vanity Fair interview w Grimes yesterday but couldn't even finish. 1 thing is to be so privileged that you can outsource carrying your own kid, have nannies 24/7, jet around etc. But to then say u don't have a lavish lifestyle? God these people [are] so out of touch."

Another added, "Very curious what Grimes' idea of what poverty is."

A third Twitter user wrote, "Is anyone going to break the news to Grimes that being cheap is not the same thing as being in poverty? Oh my God."

See some of the social media reactions, below.