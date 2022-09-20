Elon Musk’s College Girlfriend Sells Never-Before-Seen Photos of Tesla Mogul and More for $165,000

If you've ever wondered what Elon Musk was like before Tesla and fame, his college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne is filling in the gaps.

Gwynne auctioned off never-before-seen vintage photos of the Tesla CEO, as well as college memorabilia, for $165,000.

The auction took place in Boston, where Gwynne told a local newspaper that she'd heard of others auctioning graded test papers of Musk's and decided to seize the opportunity.

Among the items was a birthday card in which he called her "Boo Boo," personal photos, and a necklace he gifted her.

See one of the photos, now featured as Musk's Twitter profile photo, below:

@elonmusk via Twitter @elonmusk via Twitter loading...

Naturally, Musk poked fun at the auction by making one of the old photos his new Twitter profile photo.

Musk dated Gwynne for a year in the 90s, when the two were students at the University of Pennsylvania. Apparently, once Musk moved to California, he told Gwynne that talking on the phone was a waste of time and thus, they broke up.

Gwynne told Fox 29 that "He was not good on the phone. He was not good long distance."

She also revealed that Musk talked about the future of electronic vehicles, even in college.

The items each sold for thousands of dollars, with the emerald necklace birthday gift selling for $51,000.

Meanwhile, a single photo sold for $42,000 that showed Musk posing with classmates before a formal dance.

Apparently, Gwynne plans to use to the money to help pay for her stepson's college education.

Musk is currently embroiled in a battle with Twitter as he tries to get out of his infamous $44 billion dollar deal with the social media giant. A trial is set for October.