Elon Musk’s Mom Fooled by Phony ‘New York Post’ Rumor That Sky Ferreira Declined a Date With the Tesla Tycoon

You always have to check the validity of a source, and Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is learning that the hard way.

On Thursday (May 5), a Twitter account that previously featured the New York Post logo with the username @NewYPost tweeted that the Tesla tycoon was declined a date by alt-pop artist Sky Ferreira.

"It girl, model, singer, songwriter, Sky Ferreira declines date with Elon Musk after being asked by his team at the 2022’s Met Gala," the phony account claimed.

The official New York Post Twitter account is @NYPost. The real account is also verified with a blue check mark.

Despite the rumor tweet's inauthenticity, the tweet went viral with over 12,000 retweets and 70,000 favorites at time of publishing. It even gained the attention of the Space X founder's own mother.

"There was no team. I was with Elon. So, NO," she responded. See below:

But it didn't end there.

The fake account also posted a photo of Elon sitting at the same table as Sky inside the Met Gala. "Musk’s team even asked Elon to be sat at the same table as Sky Ferrerira," the second tweet alleged.

Finally, Elon himself joined the conversation and clarified that he "didn’t ask anyone out or request particular seating."

Maye is a bit of a watchdog for her billionaire son. She previously called out The New York Times and shared a Daily Mail article titled, "Are you going to blame children for decisions made by governments?' Elon Musk's mother Maye slams the New York Times for saying [he] grew up with 'white privilege' and was 'detached from apartheid's atrocities' in South Africa."

According to the New York Times, "Elon Musk grew up in elite white communities in South Africa, detached from apartheid's atrocities and surrounded by anti-Black propaganda. He sees his takeover of Twitter as a free speech win but in his youth did not suffer the effects of misinformation."

On Thursday (May 5), Maye responded to their claim in a tweet and denied that she or her son had any say while they lived in South Africa.

"In South Africa, if you publicly opposed apartheid, you went to jail," she wrote. "In Russia, if you publicly oppose the war, you go to jail. @nytimes are you going to blame children for decisions made by governments? #StopTheWar "