Elon Musk is not holding back when it comes to his new orders for employees.

The billionaire has reportedly ordered employees at both Tesla and Space X to bid farewell to working remotely and return to the office stat. If the employees don't comply, they'll have to find a new job, according to a leaked company email.

The New York Times reports Musk sent a company-wide email late Tuesday (May 31). In it, he allegedly demanded that his employees must work a minimum of 40 hours per week in office.

In Musk's alleged email titled “To be super clear,” he declared that working remotely is no longer acceptable for staff and that "the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office."

"If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned," he added.

Later in the email, Musk toasted his own work ethic:

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much ― so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt."

The email reiterated what Musk previously told his executive staff when he required they work out of "a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state."

Previously, Tesla, like many other companies, switched to remote work at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

See the full note, below:

At time of publishing Tesla has not commented on the matter publicly.

However, when Twitter user asked Musk to share his thoughts on people who think coming into work is an outdated concept, Musk replied, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

Musk's latest comments come after he applauded Tesla China employees for “burning the 3 am oil" and slammed American workers for "trying to avoid going to work at all."