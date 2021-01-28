Grimes gave her son X Æ A-12 a unique haircut inspired by one of her favorite television shows.

On Thursday (January 28), the “Delete Forever" singer shared a series of photos of the at-home haircut session on her Instagram Story.

The first photo showed off the baby's pseudo-mohawk hairstyle while he played in the bathtub. "Not sure this haircut went well but he's [a] viking now," she captioned the photo along with a sword emoji.

The second snapshot showed the new mother huddled over a bathtub with scissors in her hand, while her baby sat in his booster chair in the bathtub. The final photo showed off his adorable, edgy new hairstyle. "Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix which is a masterpiece," she wrote.

For privacy, Grimes covered up his face with a bear emoji.

See the photos, below.

Grimes seems to have fully recovered from COVID-19 since revealing her positive test result on January 8. "Finally got COVID," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "Weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021," she added.

It is unknown if Grimes is currently living in California or if she moved to Texas with her boyfriend, and father of her son, Elon Musk. In December Musk revealed that he moved south for work, as his companies Tesla and SpaceX both have offices there.