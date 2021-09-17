Grimes’ Baby Calls Her by Her First Name

Grimes' baby X Æ A-XII calls the singer by her first name instead of "mom," but don't worry: Grimes doesn't mind!

In a new video for Vogue, the "Oblivion" singer answers questions while getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala.

In the clip, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, reveals that her 1-year-old simply calls her "Claire."

“Being a mother feels weird to say," Grimes explains. "For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird, because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn’t say 'mama.'"

The pop star speculates that perhaps her little one can "sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’” though she clarifies that she doesn't "even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect [motherhood] ... I just can’t identify with it, weirdly."

Watch the full interview below:

Names mean a great deal to Grimes and her partner Elon Musk. The couple named their son to stand for special things, as the "X" signifies an "unknown variable."

"Æ is the the Elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)," Grimes tweeted about the unique name in 2020. "A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. (A= Archangel, my favorite song)."

The baby's name was originally X Æ A-12, but it was later changed to X Æ A-XII to comply with California law. Grimes wrote on Instagram, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh [sic]."

Musk later explained in an interview that Grimes came up with the name and that he added the "A-12" part, which "is a nod to the "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It’s true."

The baby's name is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve."