Grimes Says Her Baby Likes To Watch ‘Radical Art’ Like ‘Apocalypse Now’

Beat it, Paw Patrol! Move over, Thomas the Train! Grimes' baby, X (a.k.a. X Æ A-XII), apparently much prefers watching flicks like Apocalypse Now before bedtime.

The "Delete Forever" singer spoke with The New York Times regarding her young son's "radical taste" in an interview published Wednesday (October 28).

Grimes admitted that social norms do not dictate her parenting style—even when it comes to watching R-rated war movies with her little one. “I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby,” she told the outlet. “He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

According to Grimes, babies "do have taste"; they like and dislike certain things and "fully have opinions."

The musician added that she doesn't want her child to experience the basic, redundant media often produced for children, which is why she teamed up with a company called Endel to create an app called AI Lullaby. The sleepy-time app features personalized sounds in real-time that are paired with vocals and original music from Grimes.

“In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad,” she continued. “I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap ... I just feel like getting out of the like, ‘Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones’ energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through.”

In fact, baby X even acted as a sounding board during the app creation process: “The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos,” she shared. As Grimes mixed and edited the tracks, her son would smile more and eventually fall sleep.

Listen to Grimes' AI Lullaby, below.