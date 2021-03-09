Get Ready to Spring Forward This Weekend

It's that time, time to lose that hour of sleep we gained last fall and get our clocks on Daylight Saving time. We spring forward at 2 am on Sunday, March 14th, 2021. That, my friends, is this Sunday.

Thankfully now, most of our clockes and devices will take care of this chore themselves. I have three I will have to figure out; my car, the stove, and the microwave. They are all old school and need my help to get with the program.

Daylight Saving Time happens to extend our days and in the warmer weather to extend the day. This is not something the world does, and in fact not every state does this. According to Wikipedia, the states of Arizona and Hawaii do not take part.

Clocks will get turned back on November 7, 2021.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State