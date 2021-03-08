Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Why It Took Four Attempts to Get Her Actual Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo linked up with PopCrush Nights hosts Kayla Thomas and Nicole Murray on air earlier this week (March 3), where she revealed the hilarious story of how she got her actual driver's license.

Even though her debut hit single is called "drivers license," the 18-year-old admitted that she didn't exactly pass her driving test on the first try. In fact, it took her four attempts to get her license!

But it wasn't all her fault: The first two times she was scheduled for her driving exam she had to cancel her test—first due to COVID-19 and then due to a scheduling conflict with filming schedule for High School Musical The Musical: The Series. Her third try was an all-around disaster, though. "I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to L.A. just to take the test because I had to take it in California. I'm sitting in the car and the guy like comes by and he's checking [everything]."

When they realized that the horn on the car, which belonged to her mom, didn't work, they had to stop the test. "I go to honk it and the horn doesn't work on my mom's car," she recalled, explaining that her mother is the calmest driver that she knows, so it made sense that she might not know it wasn't working. Frustratingly, the test proctor told Rodrigo that the car was legally unsafe and that she couldn't take the test.

Thankfully, by her fourth attempt to take the exam, her car was in working order and she aced her driving test.

Considering Rodrigo's meteoric rise to fame this year, many publications have labeled the Disney star the "It Girl" of 2021. But how does Rodrigo feel about the title?

"That's crazy," she said. "I haven't heard that before. That's super cool and if they want to call me that, that's amazing. I don't know, I guess I don't think of myself as that but that's really flattering."

Below, listen to Olivia Rodrigo's full PopCrush Nights interview: