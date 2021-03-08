Man Barricades Himself in Residence. Livermore Falls, Maine

UPDATE:

Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said a man broke into a house Monday morning and took three people hostage.

Chief Stewart said one person was able to escape. The others were zip-tied.

Officials said tactical teams surrounded the house. Multiple agencies including local police, county authorities and state police are working at the scene.

Roadblocks have been set up while local schools were dismissed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police said an armed man barricaded himself in a residence in Livermore Falls Monday.

Livermore Falls Police Department and several state and federal agencies responded to the complaint of an armed intruder on Knapp Street.

Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called in to negotiate with the barricaded man. Officials said multiple state, county, local and Federal agencies are actively deployed also.

Emergency personnel are asking the public to avoid the Knapp Street area while authorities work to resolve the issue.

Several local residences and businesses are evacuated out of caution, said police.

This story will be updated with additional information when it is available.

