Funny Guy Bob Marley Has A Maine Weather Warning

You know the saying “Don’t Like The Weather In Maine? Wait 5 minutes?” The opposite is true here.

We have had an unusually warm fall here in the state of Maine, so much so, that maybe we are all getting a little too comfortable with it. Well, Maine’s most famous stand-up comedian, Bob Marley, dropped a video on his Facebook page warning us all that the party will soon be over. As he says in this clip, don't get duped!

Even into the first week of November, we have had temps into the upper 50’s, the nights are chilly, but during the daytime hours, it has been pretty great. So, not only does Bob have a warning for you, I have a couple of ironclad examples of how this will all change very fast:

1. Daylight Saving Time is this weekend. This means that when we fall back Saturday night, the sun will set around 4:45 pm on Sunday. Colder, earlier…Ewww!

2. Our annual Free The Z turkey drive starts on Tuesday, November 16th at 6 am. Without fail, we always get some sort of weird weather during this event. Rain, wind chill, snow, etc..

3. We are heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, which means that without a doubt, winter is not far off.

4. The last two mornings coming into work, I have had to not only scrape my windshield off but also had to let my car warm up for a good 4 or 5 minutes before leaving my driveway.

So there it is. Enjoy the reasonably pleasant days while you can!

As for Uncle Bobby, he has a gig coming up on December 2, at Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon, You can get tix at bmarley.com