Maine Funny Guy Bob Marley Is Coming To Hermon In May

Now that Spring 2023 is well underway, it's time to get out of the house and laugh!

Maine’s King of Comedy, Bob Marley is always performing somewhere. After a recent run of shows all over the country, Uncle Bobby is returning to New England area for a ton of dates, including a stop right here in the Bangor area.

Bob Marley’s will be bringing his unique brand of Maine humor to Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon, on Saturday, May 27th!

If you can't make that show, he has several scheduled dates throughout New England in the coming months:

APR 5 WED

MANCHESTER, NH Palce Theatre 7:30pm

APR 6 THU

MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 7:30pm

APR 7 FRI

MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 6PM & 8:30PM

APR 8 SAT

MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 5:30pm & 8PM

APR 13 THU

OGUNQUIT, MAINE Jonathan's Ogunquit 8:00pm

APR 14 FRI

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center 6PM & 8:30pm

APR 15 SAT

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center 5:30PM & 8:00pm

APR 16 SUN

FOXBOROUGH, MASS Marilyn Rodman Perfroming Arts Center 7:30pm

APR 20 THU

BROWNFIELD, MAINE Stone Mountain Arts Center 8:00pm

APR 21 FRI

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 5:30PM & 8:00pm

APR 22 SAT

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 6PM & 8:00pm

APR 23 SUN

LEWISTON, MAINE Franco Center 7:30pm

MAY 5 FRI

SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 8:30pm

MAY 6 SAT

SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 5:30PM & 8:00pm

MAY 7 SUN

SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 7:30pm

MAY 11 THU

PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire Flying Monkey 7:30pm

MAY 12 FRI

PITTSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS Colonial Theatre 7:30pm

MAY 13 SAT

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE Colonial Theatre 5:30pm & 8:00pm

MAY 26 FRI

WOOLWICH, MAINE Taste of Maine 8:00pm

MAY 27 SAT

HERMON, MAINE Morgan Hill Events Center 8:00pm

JUN 9 FRI

HAVERHILL, NEW HAMPSHIRE Court St Arts 6PM & @ 8:00pm

JUN 10 SAT

GREENSBORO, VERMONT Highland Center for The Arts 8:00pm

JUN 11 SUN

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 7:30pm

JUN 17 SAT

DOVER FOXCROFT, MAINE Center Theatre 5:30pm & 8:00pm

JUN 18 SUN

OGUNQUIT, ME Jonathan's 5:30pm

JUN 22 THU

NAPLES, MAINE Freedom Cafe @ 7:00pm

JUN 23 FRI

ELIOT MAINE Regatta Room 8:00pm

JUN 24 SAT

ELIOT, MAINE Regatta Room 8:00pm

JUL 5 WED

PEAKS ISLAND, MAINE Inn on Peaks 8:00pm

Find tickets and info here

If you can't make it to any of his Maine shows, Bob's Facebook page keeps cranking out funny videos each week. Bob shares his opinions on just everything you could possibly imagine.