Maine Funny Guy Bob Marley Is Coming To Hermon In May
Now that Spring 2023 is well underway, it's time to get out of the house and laugh!
Maine’s King of Comedy, Bob Marley is always performing somewhere. After a recent run of shows all over the country, Uncle Bobby is returning to New England area for a ton of dates, including a stop right here in the Bangor area.
Bob Marley’s will be bringing his unique brand of Maine humor to Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon, on Saturday, May 27th!
If you can't make that show, he has several scheduled dates throughout New England in the coming months:
APR 5 WED
MANCHESTER, NH Palce Theatre 7:30pm
APR 6 THU
MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 7:30pm
APR 7 FRI
MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 6PM & 8:30PM
APR 8 SAT
MANCHESTER, NH Palace Theatre 5:30pm & 8PM
APR 13 THU
OGUNQUIT, MAINE Jonathan's Ogunquit 8:00pm
APR 14 FRI
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center 6PM & 8:30pm
APR 15 SAT
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center 5:30PM & 8:00pm
APR 16 SUN
FOXBOROUGH, MASS Marilyn Rodman Perfroming Arts Center 7:30pm
APR 20 THU
BROWNFIELD, MAINE Stone Mountain Arts Center 8:00pm
APR 21 FRI
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 5:30PM & 8:00pm
APR 22 SAT
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 6PM & 8:00pm
APR 23 SUN
LEWISTON, MAINE Franco Center 7:30pm
MAY 5 FRI
SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 8:30pm
MAY 6 SAT
SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 5:30PM & 8:00pm
MAY 7 SUN
SALISBURY, MASS Blue Ocean Music Hall 7:30pm
MAY 11 THU
PLYMOUTH, New Hampshire Flying Monkey 7:30pm
MAY 12 FRI
PITTSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS Colonial Theatre 7:30pm
MAY 13 SAT
KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE Colonial Theatre 5:30pm & 8:00pm
MAY 26 FRI
WOOLWICH, MAINE Taste of Maine 8:00pm
MAY 27 SAT
HERMON, MAINE Morgan Hill Events Center 8:00pm
JUN 9 FRI
HAVERHILL, NEW HAMPSHIRE Court St Arts 6PM & @ 8:00pm
JUN 10 SAT
GREENSBORO, VERMONT Highland Center for The Arts 8:00pm
JUN 11 SUN
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE Clambake at Pine Point 7:30pm
JUN 17 SAT
DOVER FOXCROFT, MAINE Center Theatre 5:30pm & 8:00pm
JUN 18 SUN
OGUNQUIT, ME Jonathan's 5:30pm
JUN 22 THU
NAPLES, MAINE Freedom Cafe @ 7:00pm
JUN 23 FRI
ELIOT MAINE Regatta Room 8:00pm
JUN 24 SAT
ELIOT, MAINE Regatta Room 8:00pm
JUL 5 WED
PEAKS ISLAND, MAINE Inn on Peaks 8:00pm
Find tickets and info here
If you can't make it to any of his Maine shows, Bob's Facebook page keeps cranking out funny videos each week. Bob shares his opinions on just everything you could possibly imagine.